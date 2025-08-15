Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,784.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,528,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405,108 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,371,000 after purchasing an additional 785,755 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 35,780.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,545,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 1,541,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,779.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 955,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 936,338 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $60.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

