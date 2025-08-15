Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,808,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $355.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.41 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

