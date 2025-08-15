Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of TG Therapeutics worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
