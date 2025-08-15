Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of TG Therapeutics worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.