Citigroup Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the first quarter worth about $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,376.32. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $73.49 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Champion Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

