Citigroup Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 157.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

