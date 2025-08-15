Citigroup Inc. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,749 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.49% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 97,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 1,007,853 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $39.03 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

