Citigroup Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in CommVault Systems by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $183.35 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $200.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 0.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

