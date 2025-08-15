Citigroup Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2,505.4% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

