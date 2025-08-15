Citigroup Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

