Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7,980.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

