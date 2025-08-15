Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pool by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Pool by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool stock opened at $326.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.76. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $282.22 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

