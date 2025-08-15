Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $19.46 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

