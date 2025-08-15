Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of Atour Lifestyle worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 31.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 550,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 131,296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Leading Securities Co Ltd boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT opened at $34.48 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATAT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

