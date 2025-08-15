Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

