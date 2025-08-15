Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

