Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,531,576 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 8,416.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531,576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.64% of Silvercorp Metals worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 847,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.