Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,414.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,461 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $55.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

