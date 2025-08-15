Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Twilio worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock worth $6,536,478 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

