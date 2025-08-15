Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,556 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

