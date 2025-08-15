Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,784 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $398,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 5.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 10,192.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.
NetEase Price Performance
Shares of NTES stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $141.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
