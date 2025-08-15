Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,895 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

IWO stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

