Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,017 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.12% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.35. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 52-week low of $81.74 and a 52-week high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

