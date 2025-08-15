Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,031,785 Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Enovis worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enovis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $16,407,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Enovis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Enovis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

