Citigroup Inc. Sells 67,838 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,838 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

RHP stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

