Citigroup Inc. Sells 88,843 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

