CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNH. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.54. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

