Contrasting TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE)

Volatility and Risk

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and Longevity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% Longevity Health -1,535.11% N/A -280.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04 Longevity Health $50,000.00 47.00 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares TransEnterix and Longevity Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Longevity Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix.

Summary

Longevity Health beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Longevity Health

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

