Contrasting TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE)

Volatility and Risk
TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares TransEnterix and Longevity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransEnterix
|-2,149.15%
|-83.74%
|-64.94%
|Longevity Health
|-1,535.11%
|N/A
|-280.07%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransEnterix
|$8.53 million
|2.51
|-$154.20 million
|($4.22)
|-0.04
|Longevity Health
|$50,000.00
|47.00
|-$10.37 million
|N/A
|N/A
Longevity Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix.
Summary
Longevity Health beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
About Longevity Health
Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
