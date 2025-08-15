Critical Comparison: MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) & Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 10.60% 26.39% 7.27% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Safran”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 3.05 $684.97 million $8.66 26.22 Safran $30.47 billion 4.76 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

MTU Aero Engines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safran.

Dividends

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Safran pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MTU Aero Engines pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MTU Aero Engines and Safran, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 0 0 1 2 3.67 Safran 0 2 2 1 2.80

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats Safran on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

