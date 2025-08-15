Critical Review: Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) and Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nvni Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Nvni Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $2.68 billion 16.02 $183.75 million $0.35 355.77 Nvni Group $35.84 million 1.69 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Risk & Volatility

Datadog has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datadog and Nvni Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 5 24 0 2.77 Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Datadog currently has a consensus price target of $152.9310, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Nvni Group.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Nvni Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 4.13% 5.04% 2.59% Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Datadog beats Nvni Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

