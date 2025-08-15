Critical Survey: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) versus First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG)

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get First Physicians Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Physicians Capital Group and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,686.32%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -12.47, suggesting that its stock price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical N/A -243.83% -166.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Aethlon Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 5.32 -$13.39 million ($12.64) -0.09

First Physicians Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats First Physicians Capital Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Physicians Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Avem Health Partners, Inc. provides financial, technology, management, and capital solutions to hospitals in rural markets. Its services benefit residents and their physicians, as well as help to sustain and preserve the quality of healthcare services in these communities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Physicians Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Physicians Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.