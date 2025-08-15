Deutsche Bank AG Buys 140,273 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at $77,035,758.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 6.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.