Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,123 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 151.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Wall Street Zen raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

