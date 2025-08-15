Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 296.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.52. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $203.86.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

