Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

