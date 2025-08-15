Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Janus Henderson Group worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG opened at $44.17 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

