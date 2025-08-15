Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talkspace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Talkspace by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 94,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 433,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,190.10. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TALK

Talkspace Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.53 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million. Talkspace had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Talkspace Profile

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.