Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.88 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6%

GLDM opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.