Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 40,745 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Corebridge Financial worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

