Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 83,029 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,029 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tenable were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 115.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Tenable by 19.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $32,087.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,927.88. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,991.15. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

