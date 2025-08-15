Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,613 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Badger Meter by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,350,000 after buying an additional 166,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $20,586,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

BMI opened at $190.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

