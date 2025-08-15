Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,399 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Vipshop worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $62,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Barclays reduced their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.32 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

