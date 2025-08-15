Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

