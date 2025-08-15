Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.