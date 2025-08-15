Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESLT. Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.53 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

