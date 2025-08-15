Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

