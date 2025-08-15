Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) versus AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ericsson has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and Ericsson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ericsson 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $48.4143, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Ericsson has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Ericsson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ericsson is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Ericsson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $4.42 million 3,472.80 -$300.08 million ($1.89) -25.66 Ericsson $23.45 billion 1.09 $1.89 million $0.50 15.22

Ericsson has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ericsson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -7,213.90% -26.81% -16.51% Ericsson 7.06% 21.17% 6.64%

Summary

Ericsson beats AST SpaceMobile on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network (RAN) solutions for various network spectrum bands, including purpose-built and open RAN-prepared hardware and software. This segment also provides cloud RAN; transport solutions; passive and active antennas; and a range of service portfolios covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and managed network services. The Enterprise segment offers a global communications platform, including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprising private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It offers its services through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allmanna Telefon AB LM Ericsson and changed its name to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in January 1926. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

