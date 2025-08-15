ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,007 shares of company stock worth $841,630 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.15 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

