Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of EL opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

