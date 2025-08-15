Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN opened at $321.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.80 and its 200-day moving average is $239.08. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $356.55.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

