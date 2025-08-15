Financial Contrast: UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UFP Industries and JELD-WEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 JELD-WEN 1 7 0 0 1.88

UFP Industries presently has a consensus price target of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. JELD-WEN has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given UFP Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than JELD-WEN.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $6.65 billion 0.91 $414.56 million $5.76 17.90 JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.13 -$189.02 million ($4.06) -1.44

This table compares UFP Industries and JELD-WEN”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 5.31% 10.95% 8.48% JELD-WEN -10.03% -1.60% -0.35%

Volatility & Risk

UFP Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Industries beats JELD-WEN on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Industries



UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About JELD-WEN



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

